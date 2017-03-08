Scarlett Johansson Files For Divorce

March 8, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
After Scarlett Johansson‘s announcement earlier this year of her separation from her husband of just over 2 years, Romain Dauriac, Johansson filed for divorce yesterday in NYC, according to TMZ.

The NY Post reports her documents contain a request for primary custody of their daughter Rose. Dauriac plans to move to the U.S. from France, and battle it out in court for custody.

Meanwhile, Scarlett must put on a smile to promote her new sci-fi/action/crime/drama, Ghost In The Shell, in theaters Friday March 31. Right now, she’s probably thankful she’s an actress, for more than one reason.

Story developing…

