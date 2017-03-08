Source Says Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Have Called Off Divorce

March 8, 2017 10:44 AM By Jenny Q
A-list actors (and director) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 but have apparently remained close. Last month, there were reports that Jennifer was ready to file divorce documents and officially end their 12-year marriage.

Today, there’s a different story. A source tells People that Jennifer has called off the divorce and that they’re trying to work things out.

The “divorce is off the table now for now” and the they’re still separated and trying to work toward reconciliation.

They’re both 44 and have three children together.

Wishing them all the best during this roller coaster that is life

