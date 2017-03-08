Today Is “International Women’s Day”

International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide!

In addition, today is also being called, “A Day Without Women“, in which it’s organizers are encouraging women to do the following:

Not work – whether paid or unpaid

Not shop – except with small local businesses and women and minority owned companies

Wear the color red, which according to Tamika Mallory, co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington, “signifies love and sacrifice, and is the color of energy and action.”

According to Fortune, “A Day Without Women” is to bring attention to the lower wages, sexual harassment, discrimination and job insecurity that women often deal with.

Cosmo reports a school district in North Carolina and one in Virginia had to cancel classes today because so many teachers and staff members took the day off.

When using social media about International Women’s Day, use #BeBoldForChange.

Respect women and their rights. Remember, your mom is one:).

