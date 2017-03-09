College Student Juggles For Officers To Get Out Of A DUI

March 9, 2017 7:32 AM By Rebekah Black
Drinking, Driving, Drunk, DUI, Juggling, Police

Driving too slow is suspicious. However, there are a couple of reasons why you might be going under the speed limit…your brake lights are out…you’re looking for an address…or you’re drunk!

Unfortunately, if you pass a cop, more than likely you’re going to get pulled over for drunk driving.

So what do you do if you  aren’t drunk? How do you prove to the officers you haven’t been drinking? Juggling seems like the logical answer, right! RIGHT! Apparently, if you can juggle you can drive. And to top it off, this student managed to get the cops to film to whole thing.

 

