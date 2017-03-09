Harry Potter Actor, Jim Tavaré, In ICU After A Head-On Collision

Actor Jim Tavaré must have had some Harry Potter magic on his side after surviving a head-on collision that left him in the ICU.
While Tavaré is awake and responsive, he’s still got a long road to recovery ahead. Jim suffered fifteen broken ribs, a broken neck, a punctured lung, a broken leg, and breastbone fractures.
According to his wife Laura, he’s already had two blood transfusions. She also said…
“This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”
Get well soon!