Improve A Novel By Adding The Phrase “And Then The Murders Began”

Think back to your junior high years. Remember sitting in church with your friends reading the songs titles, then adding “under the sheets” after each song?

Yes, it’s dumb. Yes, it’s childish. But it’s also really, really funny.

Good news! A revamped version of “under the sheets” has surfaced! Here’s what you do…take a famous novel title, then add the phrase “and then the murders began” after it. For example, A Dog’s Purpose: and then the murders began.

Now, you don’t have to play the game with just the title. You can also substitute the phrase for the second line in the book. For example…

“I wonder what Piglet is doing," thought Pooh. And then the murders began. https://t.co/ZWBA29tjW9 — Damon Young (@damonayoung) March 3, 2017

Oh yeah, children’s book make this game way more fun.