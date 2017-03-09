Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are Dating

March 9, 2017
The hot new couple of New York City is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod and J-Lo apparently hooked up on the rebound from her fake love with Drake. A source informed the New York Post, “They have been seeing each other for a few months — and were together in Los Angeles this past weekend.” Some say they first showed an interest in each other last December.

The former Yankee slugger has completed a romance with Anne Wojcicki, the ex-wife of one of the Google founders.

But J-Lo and Alex clicked because they have so much in common: “Their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

Blogger Love B Scott scooped every outlet, which later confirmed her initial reporting.

Her TV show, Shades of Blue, films in New York City.

