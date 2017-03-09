Kid Crashes The Weather Forecast, It’s Going To Be Cloudy With Farts & Toots

Kids should always do the late night weather forecast on TV!!!

WBLT 3 in Jackson Mississippi’s weatherman got the surprise of a lifetime after a kid crashed his forecast. While we aren’t sure who this kid belongs to, it’s clear that it was a total surprise to see him on the set.

Now, props to the weather guy for just going with it and asking this amazing kiddo to do the weather forecast for him. Skip to the forty second mark…the kid calls for farts and toots. Hahahahahaha! Even better, a few seconds later you can see the News Director yank the kid off set!

Yep, best thing we’ve seen all day!