Kid Crashes The Weather Forecast, It’s Going To Be Cloudy With Farts & Toots

March 9, 2017 5:51 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: crashes the set, Farts, Forecast, Kid, Toots, Weatherman

Kids should always do the late night weather forecast on TV!!!

WBLT 3 in Jackson Mississippi’s weatherman got the surprise of a lifetime after a kid crashed his forecast. While we aren’t sure who this kid belongs to, it’s clear that it was a total surprise to see him on the set.

Now, props to the weather guy for just going with it and asking this amazing kiddo to do the weather forecast for him. Skip to the forty second mark…the kid calls for farts and toots. Hahahahahaha! Even better, a few seconds later you can see the News Director yank the kid off set!

Yep, best thing we’ve seen all day!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live