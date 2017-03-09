Ladies! Take A Look At Men’s Biggest Turn-Offs!

College Candy reports guys on Ask Men SubReddit have been discussing what turns them off, and here are some of their replies:

The Kylie Jenner Look: many guys DO NOT LIKE the picture-perfect look (heavy make-up, lip fillers, etc.) and prefer a more natural appearance.

Overly Inspiring Social Media Posts – quotes and philosophical postings are annoying to some guys.

Tattoos – guys who aren’t fans of tats… r-e-a-l-l-y don’t like ’em!

Big Boobage – truth be known, some guys prefer a little less northern acreage.

Red Lipstick – some feel… it makes you look older… and NOT… in a good way.

From previous experience and personal taste, I too prefer a woman who looks a little more natural. Make-up should enhance your look, not deter from it. After all, sooner or later, a guy is going to see you not-so-perfect, and that’s when he will really appreciate you being ‘real’, versus a fill-in for Ringling Bros./Barnum & Bailey’s clown crew:).

