Mother nature has reared her ugly head taking out one of the most iconic arches in the world.

Malta’s “Azure Window” is no more after heavy storms hit the coast of Goza. Sadly, the arch crumbled into the sea early Wednesday morning.

Malta's famous Azure Window formation collapsed into the sea yesterday. Nature makes. Nature breaks. pic.twitter.com/40KZOaHMY1 — Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) March 9, 2017

Apparently, this has been a long time coming too. Geologists had already banned people from walking across the top of the arch last year due to the structure’s increasing instability.