God bless Patrick Stewart! The man is a great actor, but and even better human!

Patrick Stewart and his girlfriend Sunny have taken in a precious little girl named Ginger. The couple has happily welcomed a foster pitbull into their home. Ginger came straight from the ASPCA. And it looks like it was love at fist sight for Stewart.

Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I'm in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/VQUBDvZhi9 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 8, 2017

How cute it that! Stewart is anxiously awaiting by the window for her arrival. Love it!