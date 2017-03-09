Is Thrillist.com’s “The Best Damn Thing In Texas” Correct?

Thrillist has released “The Best Damn Thing In Every State” list, and here is what they chose for Texas.

Brisket

“There’s a reason barbecue aficionados from all over talk about Texas brisket with an almost religious reverence. It’s the easiest major protein in the American barbecue canon to screw up, and arguably the most transcendent when it’s executed at its highest level. That’s not to say that there aren’t pitmasters from elsewhere making an honest effort to do it justice here and there, but it’s an entirely different game in Texas, a game that more often than not ends with you making undecipherable guttural sounds while some perfectly harmonious amalgam of fatty beef and black pepper dances on your taste buds.”

Hmm. Well… thanks, Thrillist.

However… let’s take a brief look at what you chose for some other states

a. New York – The Statue of Liberty

b. North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park

c. Pennsylvania: Freedom

Here’s how Thrillist notes southern states:

Oklahoma – Onion Burgers Arkansas – Hot Springs National Park Mississippi – The Blues Alabama – The Crimson Tide Georgia – fish, grits and rap Louisiana – Jazz

So, “The Best Damn Thing In Every State” (southern states) is food, sports, a national park (ok, good call on this one), the Blues, jazz and rap? What happened to important history? The Dallas Cowboys? Rising house values? No state tax? Job opportunities? Don’t those surpass “brisket”?

Hope next time Matt Lynch and Andy Kryza of Thrillist.com post “The Best Damn Thing In Every State”, they take into consideration why over 6800 people are moving into north Texas… per month.

Nevertheless, thanks again for the “brisket” mention…:).

