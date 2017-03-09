WATCH This Cruise Ship Come Way-Too-Close To Someone’s Home!

March 9, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Broward County FL, Equinox Cruise, Port Everglades Florida

Imagine living near the ocean in Ft. Lauderdale FL… and watching a cruise ship ease closer… and closer… to your HOME!

ABC’s Good Morning America/Yahoo reports last week, Bill Todhunter and his wife grew increasingly concerned when the above cruise ship ended up about 100 feet away from their Port Everglades seaport property in Broward County, FL. Fortunately the ship returned to normal course.

Nothing like cruise-line home pick-up!

