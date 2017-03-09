WATCH This Cruise Ship Come Way-Too-Close To Someone’s Home!

Imagine living near the ocean in Ft. Lauderdale FL… and watching a cruise ship ease closer… and closer… to your HOME!

WATCH: 1,041 foot cruise ship parks mere feet from Ft. Lauderdale house. "We've never seen anything that close." https://t.co/xqdR6UBajR pic.twitter.com/75Rcdhs1pw — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 9, 2017

ABC’s Good Morning America/Yahoo reports last week, Bill Todhunter and his wife grew increasingly concerned when the above cruise ship ended up about 100 feet away from their Port Everglades seaport property in Broward County, FL. Fortunately the ship returned to normal course.

Nothing like cruise-line home pick-up!

