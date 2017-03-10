Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 10-12

If you’re in the mood for basketball, 80s music, comedy, sing-a-longs, a variety of food, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, fly fishing, classic Volkswagens, tater tots & beer, Tejano music, adult and children’s art, Shakespeare, Beatles music, flowers and fishnets, this weekend is for you!

Friday

Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets – 8pm – American Airlines Center

Richard Marx at Arlington Music Hall – the website notes, “The Chicago native has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to #8 and spawned four Top 5 singles, including the chart-topping “Hold on to the Nights,” with “Don’t Mean Nothing” earning him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. The follow-up, 1989’s Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting #1 and going quadruple-platinum with two #1 singles in “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” When both Rush Street (with two #1 AC hits in “Keep Coming Back” and “Hazard”) and Paid Vacation (with its #1 AC hit, “Now and Forever”) went platinum, Marx achieved a seven-year string of triumphs that rivaled any in pop-rock music history. To this day, he is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Friday – Saturday

Friday – Sunday

Friday – March 16

La La Land Sing-A-Long at Angelika Film Center and Cafe (Dallas) – you’re invited to join in an interactive experience and sing along to the soundtrack by Justin Hurwitz.

Friday – July 3

Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:

Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ

The Butcher’s Son

Fried Pies For All

Elite BBQ & Catering

Bombay Chop Stix

Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank

Chilito Pikin

The Egg Stand

The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race For Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”

Saturday

Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival on Greenville Ave – here’s everything green you need to know!

TRWD Flyfest – Fly Fishing Festival at Clear Fork Trinity River – per their website, “Once again TRWD will release 2200 pounds of trout at the festival located along the shores of the Trinity River. We designed the event so amateurs, old pros or even spectators will enjoy a fun day of learning, craft beer, wine and cooking demos — something to hook everyone!

Dubs By The Bridge at Trinity Groves by Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge – 2:00pm – 5:00pm. First come first serve. Top 10 Air Cooled and Top 10 Water Cooled Volkswagons!

Tater Tots and Beer Festival at Gateway Park – according to their Facebook page, “The most Delicious Tater Tots & Beer Festival is coming to Gateway Park, in Fort Worth, TX! Come and sample dozens of domestic, imported and crafted beers and sample delicious tater tot creations for your guilty dining pleasure. Combined with all of the beer you can legally drink, delicious tater tots, a side of live music and funtimes… this event will be a day you will never forget. You just may have dreams about it for a long time afterwards. Event Times: 3p-6p

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns – 8pm – American Airlines Center

Saturday – Sunday

Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival at Plano Center – their website notes, “The indoor/outdoor venue means that attendees can have the best of both worlds: Attendees can check out a myriad of fly fishing manufacturers indoors, attend various lectures on techniques and topics interesting to fly anglers of every stripe–and then step out into the Texas sunshine to taste some of the Lone Star State’s best micro-brewed beer. The TFFF is your chance to meet nationally known fly fishing authors, professional guides, expert casters, custom bamboo rod makers, and fly-tiers from across the country. Don’t know much about fly fishing? The TFFF is the perfect place to learn every aspect of the quiet sport. Not sure if fly fishing is for you? Wander the festival grounds, learn how to fish from a kayak, watch a casting or fly tying demonstration, take a casting or fly tying class, test out the latest fly rods yourself – and then sample a series of micro brews.

Sunday

Tejano Music Festival at Traders Village – per their website, “Tejanotothebone.com will host a “Tejano Spring Music Festival” for the entire family. This concert will feature a variety of great Tejano acts. There will be DJ’s playing games with audience participation and prizes. The concert will take place under the Big Red Patio. Plus, there is shopping, rides, games and fun entertainment for the whole family. Event is from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. and Free to the Public.Admission to Traders Village is FREE and it’s just $4.00 to park. Traders Village is centrally located in Grand Prairie, Texas just minutes from Six Flags Over Texas, off Highway 360 on Mayfield Road.For more info call 972-647-2331.Celebrating over 40 years of fun at Traders Village! SAVE MONEY, HAVE FUN!

Second Sunday Funday: The Eyes Of Texas at Irving Arts Center – their website notes, “Irving Arts Center offers the perfect framework for adults and children to experience art together. Second Sunday Family Fundays hands-on art days give parents and children projects they can co-create, far from daily distractions. Find inspiration in the gallery exhibitions, holidays and seasons as families make art, friends and fun.March 12 – The Eyes Of Texas!

Make a work of art that celebrates Texas and Women’s History Month. Gallery Inspiration: Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker Trail exhibit, A Woman OF Two Worlds and a Man IN Two Worlds.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare: King Lear at Wyly Theatre – the website notes, “Unfiltered, unparalleled and uncutIn a unique collaboration with Shakespeare Dallas, The AT&T Performing Arts Center presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare – a five year project to present staged readings of every word written by the greatest poet in the English language.All performances made possible by the generosity of THE MANKOFF FAMILY FOUNDATION .Student tickets for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare are now available completely free of charge! Thanks to ongoing support of the Center’s Community Partners program, student tickets are now available free to students with valid identification. Just present your ID to our box office to secure your seat.**(Student tickets will be available at the door only. No pre-purchase. Subject to availability. Two tickets per student ID.)

Now – March 19

“Let It Be?” at Music Hall at Fair Park – from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, enjoy favorites including Hard Day’s Night, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Twist and Shout, Get Back, I Wanna Hold Your Hand, Strawberry Fields, and more!

Now – March 26

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities at Lone Star Park – Grand Prairie – their website notes… “A mysterious and fascinating realm that disorients your senses and challenges your perceptions… step into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – April 9

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.

Now – June 9

Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP