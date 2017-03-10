Daylight Saving Time Returns This Weekend: It’s Myths and Truths

CNN reports on the myths and truths… about Daylight Saving Time!

Daylight Saving Time Saves Energy – MYTH – a 2008 U.S. Department of Energy study shows it only reduces annual energy use by 0.03%. Well, if you want to be picky, it barely does.

You Don’t Feel Well For A Few Days – TRUTH – University of Alabama Birmingham reported in 2012 that Daylight Saving Time led to a 10% increase for heart attacks.

You’re Less Likely To Be Robbed – TRUTH – Brookings Institution reported in 2015 that robbery drops 7% the first day (Sunday).

Farmers Like It – MYTH – they actually fought the proposals saying productivity would be cut and their lives would be harder.

More and More People Prefer To Cancel It – TRUTH – as time passes, more feel it’s not necessary.

So, set your clocks back (1) hour this Saturday night, lose an hour of sleep, deal with your body’s adjustment for a few days, and return to normal.

Personally, I look forward to another hour of daylight each afternoon when arriving home and look forward to returning to my 3 mile power-walks:).

Bring on the daylight!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP