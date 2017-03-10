Everything You Need To Know About Tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Parade On Greenville!

Dallas’ Greenville Parade has been a staple for 35 years, and tomorrow’s event is expected to draw at least 125,000 people.

If you’ve never been before, it’s an incredible blast, but it can be intimidating with all the road closures and mass influx of people just walking in the middle of the street.

While open containers aren’t technically allowed, you’ll see plenty of people walking down the barricaded off Greenville with drinks in hand. It’s one of the city’s biggest drinking days, and everyone, even the police, want it to be a good time. As long as you’re responsible and are enjoying yourself appropriately, drink away!

Greenville will shut down early to accommodate the Dash Down Greenville 5k at 8am. Parking will be limited, and reserved for residents in the area. Towing will be strictly enforced as well, so think about using a car service, or even taking the Dart Train down to the festivities. The Mockingbird Dart Station drops you off right near the event.

Wear green. Duh.

Once the parade ends, the party doesn’t have to stop. Jimmy Eat World will perform after all the festivities end, and tickets start at only $15. Plus, after the parade you’ll see waves of thousands of people make their way to Lower Greenville to scope the bars.

Be safe while you’re having fun tomorrow!

Via Guide Live