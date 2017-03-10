Game Of Thrones Reveals Premiere Date Inside A Melting Block Of Ice

March 10, 2017 6:28 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: block of ice, Fire, Game of Thrones, got, melting, Release Date, season 7

We have an official premiere date for Season 7 of Game of Thrones!!!

For most fans of the hit HBO series, you were probably expecting a release date in April. Sadly, you will have to wait a few more months. The official premiere date for Season 7 is July 16th!

The big reveal was done with the help of a little fire and ice. The GOT crew had the date frozen inside a giant block of ice. With a camera rolling, they somewhat slowly melted the ice with a couple of blow torches.

Worth all 17 minutes!

Ok, Jon Snow…we’ll see you in July!

And here’s your first glimpse of what’s to come in Season 7!!!

We can’t wait!

