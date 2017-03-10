How Most Critics Feel About “Kong: Skull Island”

Kong: Skull Island – Rated PG-13

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Kong: Skull Island re-imagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”).

In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific – as beautiful as it is treacherous – unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World), Samuel L. Jackson (The Hateful Eight, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Trainwreck), John Goodman (Transformers: Age of Extinction, Argo) and John C. Reilly (Guardians of the Galaxy, Step Brothers).

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, “Offering exhilarating eye candy, solid acting, and a fast-paced story, Kong: Skull Island earns its spot in the movie monster’s mythos without ever matching up to the classic original.” 79% of critics LIKE

Blake: sources say Kong: Skull Island is a popcorn movie! Plenty of action, monster battles, humor and solid acting from a great cast who help leave it open to multiple sequels. Escapism is what most movies are for, and this movie accomplishes just that!

