King Kong Statue Goes Up In Flames At “Kong: Skull Island” Premiere; Brie Larson Invites Entire Jimmy Kimmel Audience To Premiere

Kong: Skull Island premiered in the United States Wednesday in Los Angeles, and worldwide, the film is projected to make $135,000,000 on its debut.

The movie is getting great reviews form critics and fans alike, with particular praise for actors brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Tom Hiddleston.

One of the stars of the film Brie Larson once again proved why she is one of the sweetest people in Hollywood while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The movie’s premiere was right across the street from the show’s studio, so she did the only natural thing and invited the entire studio audience to the premiere!

At the Vietnamese premiere of the film, a giant statue of King Kong caught on fire!

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes, and luckily no injuries were reported!

Via Huffington Post