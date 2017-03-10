Louis Vuitton’s iPhone 7 Case Costs $5,500

March 10, 2017 6:57 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Case, eye-trunk, iPhone, louis viutton

Need a new iPhone 7 case? Have $5,500 lying around? If you answered yes to both of these questions, the Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk could be yours!

The famous fashion designer, Louis Vuitton, known for purses and luggage is venturing out into the cellphone case business.

The Eye-Trunk features four hard corners, a fancy latch, and is covered with golden crocodile leather. Sadly, it’s only available for the 7 and 7 Plus.

However, if the $5,500 price tag is too much…don’t worry, they have cheaper ones that will run you around $1,180.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live