O.J. Simpson May Be Released From Prison In October

March 10, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
O.J. Simpson may be out of prison by October, according to TMZ!

If you recall, Simpson co-wrote a book and in his 2006 TV special, If I Did It, his co-writer said O.J. admitted in the book to murdering Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. The public hammered the show, FOX cancelled it, and TMZ sources say… it will NEVER air.

Now, TMZ has spoken with producers and agents who are certain someone will try to recreate that TV special, partly due to the success of People vs. O.J. Simpson. Producers say broadcast and cable networks would NEVER air a program featuring O.J., however Pay-Per-View is an option.

Money-wise, Simpson still owes a $33,000,000 wrongful death judgment, and any earnings he would make off such a program could go towards that.

