Report Says Tony Romo Traveled to Denver to Meet with Broncos Management

Where oh where will Tony go? Perhaps a place where he can take up skiing.

CBS Sports’ Jonah Keri reports that Romo flew to Denver and met with Broncos GM John Elway Tuesday night.

Details are sketchy. Stay tuned!

Elway has not confirmed the reports yet, but he has revealed that decisions “will be made for the benefit of the team.”

“We’re going to look at all the options, and if it’s best for the Denver Broncos, if it’s best for this team…we’ll kick the tires on everything and do our homework on everything and then make the best decision on what we think is right for the Broncos,” Elway told ESPN.