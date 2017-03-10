Saturn’s Moon Looks Like A Delicious Ravioli

March 10, 2017 8:25 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: cassini spacecraft, close up, Moon, Pan, Picutres, Saturn

If you aren’t hungry, Saturn’s moon will make your crave Italian.

NASA just released new images of Pan, Saturn’s tiny moon. These pictures were are raw and unprocessed direct from the Cassini spacecraft. On March 7th, the spacecraft was able to get pretty close to the moon, about 15,000 miles away to snag of couple of cool pics.

As you can see above, we have space ravioli!!! Looks delish!

