All things green converge tomorrow for 2 miles, thanks to The Dallas Mavericks, beginning with this year’s grand marshal, former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, as reported by CBS 11.

Brown noted at a press conference, ““To be on the fun side of the parade is something that is de-stressing, very relaxing and I’m going to have a great time celebrating with everyone at the parade on Saturday.”

The parade begins at 11am on Greenville Ave. at Blackwell Street, and ending on SMU Blvd. near Central Expressway.

The Festival Zone in the Meadows Building parking lot will feature activities, exhibit booths, food trucks, and plenty of froth, thanks to Brew Fest. Event spaces are open 9am-3pm.

Barricades will be in place to keep the expected 125,000 people centralized.

Parking is extremely limited, therefore using DART is recommended, with a day pass only costing $5. The nearest DART train locations are the Lovers Lane, Mockingbird and Park Lane stations. DART spokesperson Morgan Lyons says additional 6am service will be available, plus extra rail cars and staff will be ready to assist.

In addition, DART will be working with Uber and Lyft, which will offer $5 – $10 discounts. Details HERE -> https://www.dart.org/about/riderinsider/2017stpatricksday.asp

Get your green ON! Have fun:)!

