BBC Interview Goes Viral After The Kiddos Crash The Set

What is it about kids? They have this sixth sense when it comes to work. If you’re on the phone, that’s when they desperately need to talk to you or show you something. If you are in the middle of a BBC interview, that’s when they bust into your office for playtime!

Over the weekend, this BBC clip went viral after an interview was hilariously interrupted by a couple of small family members. Poor dad, he’s just trying to talk about what’s happening in South Korea, when his daughter comes dancing into his office. To make matters worse, a few seconds later, little brother or sister comes rolling in his or her walker.

Now dad handles things like a champ. He doesn’t get mad, he manages to continue the interview while trying to push his daughter away. He does apologize, but really we should be thanking him for this little nugget of gold.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse…mom comes running in with her pants falling down to grab the kiddos.

Hahahahahaha!!! This is simply amazing!