Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On Game Of Thrones Season 7

March 13, 2017 5:24 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Cameo, david benioff, DB Weiss, Ed Sheeran, Game of Thrones, got, guest-star, Maisie Williams, season 7, Surprise, SXSW

Ed Sheeran is known for his music, but can he act?

Well, it looks like we’re going to find out this July. Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on Season 7 of Game of Thrones! GOT showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, made the announcement during a SXSW panel over the weekend.

Now, we have no idea what exactly Sheeran will be doing or what character he’ll be playing. The whole idea of getting Sheeran on the show was to surprise Maisie Williams aka Ayra Stark. David Benioff said…

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it.”

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live