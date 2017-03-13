Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On Game Of Thrones Season 7

Ed Sheeran is known for his music, but can he act?

Well, it looks like we’re going to find out this July. Ed Sheeran will make a cameo on Season 7 of Game of Thrones! GOT showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, made the announcement during a SXSW panel over the weekend.

Now, we have no idea what exactly Sheeran will be doing or what character he’ll be playing. The whole idea of getting Sheeran on the show was to surprise Maisie Williams aka Ayra Stark. David Benioff said…