Grown Man Storms Off Robot Wars Set After Losing To A Couple Of Kids

March 13, 2017 8:30 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Adult, Kids, Robot Wars, sore loser, stormed off stage

What’s worse than a sore loser? How about an adult throwing a tantrum after losing to a bunch of kids?

Robot Wars is a TV show where teams build their own robots then force them to compete against each other. During the battle, if the time runs out with no clear winner, the winner is decided by a set of judges. The give their marks based on a criteria of damage, aggression, and control.

Like in any fight, contestants may not be happy with the outcome since it’s more subjective. However, when you lose, you have to options…being a good loser or being a bad loser. Here’s a bad loser! To make matters worse, this is an adult! He straight up walked off stage because he couldn’t handle losing to a few kids.

Now, we do have an explanation. The man says he was just very annoyed with his teammates.

Ok then.

