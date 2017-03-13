Internet sensation J.P. Sears is something of a mystery. Is he a comic, or a serious life coach? The truth is, he’s probably both.

Sears’ comedy series Ultra Spiritual has piled up more than 100 million views on Facebook, and another 30 million of YouTube. Why is he so popular? Perhaps because there’s more truth to his videos than we’re comfortable with – especially with titles such as If Meat Eaters Acted Like Vegans, and another clip designed to teach hippies how to use Instagram.

This one, though, might be the ultimate video for our times. Although people are evidently better at it than ever before, Sears raises the idea of taking umbrage to an art form – with How To Get Offended.

C’mon. You’re already thinking of someone you know who really needs to see this.