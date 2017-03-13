Report Says O.J. Simpson Reality Series in the Works

The next reality TV series may highlight O.J. Simpson walking out of prison, but which network or cable outlet would be willing to take the heat for airing it?

TMZ reports several reality TV producers are “getting ready to scramble to sign him” as a parole board is scheduled to review his lengthy sentence this week. O.J. is serving 9-to-33 years for trying to take back his sports memorabilia. He was convicted on counts of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon and has served nine years.

The Ronald Goldman family is still owed 33 million in their wrongful death lawsuit.

This comes at a time when two lauded series have brought the deaths of Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman back into the limelight. The documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” which won the Oscar for best documentary and, on American Crime Story, “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.”