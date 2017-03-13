Texas Representative Jessica Farrar Takes Aim At “A Woman’s Right To Know” Booklet, Proposes Rectal Exams For Viagra Prescriptions

In 2011, Texas passed a law that requires women to have a sonogram and hear a detailed description of the fetus before getting an abortion. The details are outlined in a booklet called, “A Woman’s Right To Know.”

It’s no secret that abortion is a hot button issue. It’s just one of many issues that has our country divided. For the most part, Texas is an anti-abortion state. However, representative Jessica Farrar is trying to change that by introducing a satiracal bill aimed at the reproductive right of men.

Farrar has created a booklet specifically for men called, “A Man’s Right To Know.” In the booklet, she has outlined some new expectations for men when if comes to their bodies. Farrar is calling for fines placed on men who ejaculate outside of a female or medical facility, a registry of private hospitals and organizations that counsel men to stay fully abstinent, and men seeking a vasectomy, a colonoscopy or a Viagra prescription would first undergo a medically unnecessary digital rectal exam and magnetic resonance imaging of the rectum. You can read all the details HERE.