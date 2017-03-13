The Who Announce Las Vegas Residency

By Radio.com Staff

The Who have announced they will launch their exclusive Las Vegas residency this summer at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning July 29. The band will be the first rock acts to take residency at The Colosseum since the venue’s opening in 2003.

Tickets for the first run of six shows scheduled July 29 through August 11 will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17 at 12:00 pm PT. Dates for the first six show are July 29, August 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11. Tickets are available via The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com.

$1 from each ticket sold will benefit Teen Cancer America.