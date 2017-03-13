Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Fake News Story That Endangered Her Life

Last week a fake news story hit the internet claiming that Whoopi Goldberg said that Carryn Ownes, the woman who was highlighted in Donald Trump’s speech to congress, was only doing it for “attention”.

.@WhoopiGoldberg responds to fake news story about her calling it “horrible lies": “It endangered my family's life, it endangered my life." pic.twitter.com/ZAGkppxXou — The View (@TheView) March 13, 2017

In Whoopi’s response she talks about how fake news like this could have put her or her family in a dangerous situation.

Whoopi went on to say that she will be bringing a lawsuit towards the man who originally posted the story, and that she would like to work with law makers to create legislation to stop the fake news problem that has been happening recently.

