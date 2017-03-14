Grace Slick’s “White Rabbit” Isolated Tracks Are Unbelievably Amazing

March 14, 2017 7:42 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Grace Slick, isolated vocals, white rabbit

If you made a list of Rock’s top female vocalists of all time, Grace Slick would be somewhere near the top.

Now a recording of Slick’s vocals for Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” has surfaced, further making the case for her greatness. The vocal track was actually posted last year, and only got a few hits at the time – but now it’s been rediscovered, and is starting to take off again.

Keep in mind, this was before the age audio processing and autotune – and the only effect added to Slick’s voice is reverb. It’s a pitch-perfect example of one of the most powerful, unique voices in Rock & Roll history, and will blow you away.

