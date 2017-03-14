Hippos Returning to Dallas Zoo After 15 Years

March 14, 2017 1:26 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo, Hippo

Check out Adhama and Boipelo, soon to be North Texas residents who will eat their weight in alfalfa.

The two met on HippoHarmony.com and will make their new home and hopefully new babies at the Dallas Zoo Simmons Hippo Outpost which is scheduled to open in the spring.

Adhama, a 6-year-old male hails from the Los Angeles Zoo and enjoys “long walks on the beach.” Ten-year-old Boipelo, a 10-year-old female will relocate from the Albuquerque BioPark. She’s “thrilled about the move,” calling herself a “HUGE Dallas Cowboys fan! Go Dak!!”

