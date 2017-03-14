How Do You Feel About Zeke Elliot Pulling A Woman’s Top Down At The St. Patrick’s Day Parade?

March 14, 2017 7:55 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Controversy, Dallas Cowboys, ezekiel elliot, St. Patrick's Day Parade

Okay. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is caught on video pulling down a woman’s top and exposing her breast at the St. Patrick’s street party on Lower Greenville this past Saturday.

If you’ve ever been, you know that this is not uncommon there – but then, not everyone is still under investigation by the NFL, either.

The woman in the video says she had no problem with it, but it’s causing the kind of attention the Cowboys don’t want and Elliott doesn’t need. So, how much of a problem is this? Take our poll.

