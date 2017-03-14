Jordan Peele Just Became The First African American Director To Clear $100M At The Box Office In Debut Film

Comedian Jordan Peele just made history!

Jordan Peele just became the first African American director to bring in $100 million in his very first feature film. Not only is Peele the director of “Get Out,” but he also wrote the script too. The film was given a $4 million budget. In roughly three weeks, the movie has made twenty-five times that amount.

Peele also took a moment to say thank you to the fans…

Thank you to everyone who's out there supporting Get Out. I'm humbled by this and so inspired to bring you more films!!! https://t.co/jWEPjP4S7h — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 12, 2017

There’s a reason why Peele’s flick is doing so well…it’s fantastic. It’s still getting great reviews…99% on Rotten Tomatoes. if you haven’t seen “Get Out” yet, it’s simply a must!

Congrats! Well deserved!