Latest Fashion Trend: Blue Jeans With Plastic See-Through Knee Patches

Dear Lord in Heaven, WHY???????????

If you’re a fan of mom jeans, acid wash jeans, and plastic…these jeans are for you! For a mere $95, the TopShop Clear Knee Mom Jeans could be yours.

These "clear knee mom jeans" from Topshop are dividing the nation right now https://t.co/8M1gG7d3p0 pic.twitter.com/n3hwohj8sd — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 13, 2017

And it’s not like some crazy lady is selling these on Etsy. These jeans are sold at Nordstrom!

Can anyone logically explain the purpose of the plastic knees? Is it for those of us with exceptional looking knees? Perhaps the idea is the sweat off that excess knee fat? Will the plastic melt in the dryer? Why are these even a real thing? Do we blame the Kardashians for pioneering the plastic as a fashion accessory?

#kimkardashian en Nueva York #boots #plasticboots A post shared by KARDASHIAN ESPAÑA (@las_kardashian_spain) on Sep 6, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

Shop the Mannequin store for 2day💯✔️ #plasticboots A post shared by Tristan/Nicky (@the_mannequin_store) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:15am PST

Sorry people, plastic should never be a fashion statement.