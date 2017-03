OMG! What is happening to Will Smith? He’s becoming Uncle Phil from Fresh Prince.

You know they say that over time people start to look like their pets. Apparently that also goes for coworkers. Now obviously Will Smith and James Avery aren’t related, but perhaps the Fresh Prince cast director saw something way back then that we couldn’t see just yet.

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

Here’s a better pic of Will while bungee jumping…

Ok, this is crazy! The bald head, the beard, and the smile! Is that you Uncle Phil?