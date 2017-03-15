Ben Affleck Is Out Of Rehab For Alcohol Addiction

In the midst of rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have decided to call off the divorce, we find out Ben Affleck very quietly went to rehab!

Apparently the actor has struggled with alcohol abuse in the past. Ben made a statement on Facebook about his latest stint in rehab saying…

So glad to hear he got the help he needed and he isn’t afraid to show that to his children. However, if you thought there was hope for Ben and Jen…that looks doubtful. Based on his choice to call Jennifer Garner a “co-parent” doesn’t really allude to the idea of romantic love on the horizon. But who knows, perhaps rehab was just a starting point for the couple to get back on track. Honestly, Ben is just better with Jen!