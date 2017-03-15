Brian Cuban: A Famous Name, A Familiar Problem

March 15, 2017 9:08 AM

Brian Cuban’s new book confronts the demons that nearly destroyed him.

A successful law career. Popularity. Money. Almost everything Brian Cuban had ever dreamed of, but one thing was missing: sobriety.

It took years of self-discovery and discipline to find it, and now Cuban has put that journey into his second book, The Addicted Lawyer: Tales of the Bar, Booze, Blow and Redemption. With a nation gripped in an opioid addiction epidemic, Cuban reflects back on the road that nearly led to his destruction – and those who traveled it with him.

A veteran speaker before professional groups and on college campuses, we spent some time talking about the unsettling questions he hears – and the subtle messages of a culture that seems to promote a pill to solve every problem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live