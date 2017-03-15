SEE The Carvana Vehicle Vending Machines That Are Spreading Across Texas

Taking into consideration there are several ways to buy a vehicle, Phoenix-based Carvana is spreading it’s vending machine approach, according to CBS 11.

Currently, Carvana has Texas locations in Austin, Houston, and is preparing to open it’s next, in San Antonio. The San Antonio Car Vending Machine holds 30 vehicles and has (4) delivery bays.

Just a real car inside of a vending machine. No big deal. #SXSW @carvana promo 👌 well done!! pic.twitter.com/RXvEbgQs1s — Andrew Fingerman (@awfingerman) March 13, 2017

Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana says, ““We’ve been offering our free delivery services in the San Antonio market for almost a year and a half now, and reception to the Carvana car buying experience has been great. We are always looking for the next city to offer our Car Vending Machine pickup experience to, and with the high adoption rate of the new way to buy a car in San Antonio, it made sense to offer the unique pickup experience here next”–“We can’t wait to deepen our ties within the San Antonio community through this launch and make customers’ experiences even more memorable.”

So, do you have to pay for it, before it comes out of the vending machine? What if after licking the paint, you don’t like it? Lol!

How long do you think the novelty will last?

