Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Offers Former President Obama Part Ownership

March 15, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Mark Cuban, NBA, The Dallas Mavericks

Former President Barack Obama has previously expressed interest in becoming an NBA owner, and now Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is offering him his chance, according to TMZ.

gettyimages 610932364 Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Offers Former President Obama Part Ownership

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Cuban says he’ll offer the former Pres. 10% of the Mavs… for $300,000,000.

OUCH! Really? Was Cuban joking? Taking into consideration recent NBA team sale prices, perhaps.

Click HERE to see Cuban’s response.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live