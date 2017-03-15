Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Offers Former President Obama Part Ownership

Former President Barack Obama has previously expressed interest in becoming an NBA owner, and now Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is offering him his chance, according to TMZ.

Cuban says he’ll offer the former Pres. 10% of the Mavs… for $300,000,000.

OUCH! Really? Was Cuban joking? Taking into consideration recent NBA team sale prices, perhaps.

