Did This High School Girl Have “Too Much Food” In Her Lunchbox?

A British mom went to the website Mumsnet, a site for parents by parents, to talk about her vegan high school age daughter being reprimanded for having “too much food” in her lunchbox!?

Here is what her daughter’s lunchbox contained:

1 peanut butter on brown bread sandwich

1 small banana

strawberries

a few grapes

less than a handful of raisins and dried coconut flakes

She was also scolded for having a few slices of avocado… because it’s “unhealthy.”

The mom notes the school serves “sausages and mash potatoes, cake and custard, sandwiches and doughnuts etc.”

The mother says her daughter is nowhere near overweight and the school shouldn’t be telling her daughter she has too much lunch in front of class.

Wow! Really? So, if she had had a ham sandwich, potato chips, and a Snickers, I guess all would have been well?

Thoughts?

