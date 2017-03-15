Jesse James Reveals Lessons Learned From Marriage To Sandra Bullock and How His Life Has Improved In Texas

Jesse James, West Coast Choppers owner and former husband of Sandra Bullock’s recently opened up with The Daily Mail about his 5 year marriage with Bullock.

Jessie said, “”In general, both women and men cheat”–“It’s part of life.”

Now 47, Jesse said, “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife”… “Yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. Everything else was just… the easy [potshot] is like, “Oh, well you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback.”

Jesse has had time to reflect and says, “You learn what’s important-that that whole fame thing is not really…It’s meaningless when your quality of life goes to zero.”

In 2010, Jesse left L.A. and currently lives in Dripping Springs TX, where he owns a shop and keeps busy.

Jesse notes, “A lot of good happened out of [the split]…it helped me focus on being a dad more. It helped me focus on doing the right thing and being myself… getting out of L.A. and getting a better life for my kids.”

In 2013, Jesse married drag racer Alexis DeJoria, his 4th wife, and says, “We like the same stuff, the same music, the same everything. We like all these things. It makes me look back at other relationships and be like, ‘I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work.’ But I guess that’s how you learn, you know?”

