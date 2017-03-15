Mr. T Is Feeling “Lean And Mean” After Losing 12 Pounds During “Dancing With The Stars” Training

March 15, 2017 10:58 AM
Mr. T is training hard for his upcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The actor best known for his role as B.A. Baracus on the wildly popular The A-Team has reportedly lost 12 pounds prepping for the competition.

Mr. T will be the oldest contestant on this season of DWTS, and self-admittedly, is a little nervous.

Mr. T will be competing on behalf of kids battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriner Hospital for Children, and if he happens to win, he will do something few ever thought he would do, shave his mohawk!

