Mr. T Is Feeling “Lean And Mean” After Losing 12 Pounds During “Dancing With The Stars” Training

Mr. T is training hard for his upcoming appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Mr. T is 'lean, mean and 219' after dropping 12 lbs. during his #DWTS training https://t.co/BKM1wXyT9A pic.twitter.com/lTWXMqN7DN — People Magazine (@people) March 14, 2017

The actor best known for his role as B.A. Baracus on the wildly popular The A-Team has reportedly lost 12 pounds prepping for the competition.

This Dancing is really making Me Sweat off the Lbs. I've already lost 12! I am Lean, Mean and 219. I am Agile, Mobile and Hostile. Grrr! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 14, 2017

Now how can I lose? I mean I'm getting in shape! I'm Feeling Good and Most Important, I'm Helping the Children. WOW! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 14, 2017

Mr. T will be the oldest contestant on this season of DWTS, and self-admittedly, is a little nervous.

I am Very Excited to be on DWTS season #24! I Stand In Awe, all of this Great Talent and I Do Wish Them All Well! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 13, 2017

Now I must be Honest with you. I'll be Lying if I said, "I Don't Have Butterflies." Well I Do! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 14, 2017

Mr. T will be competing on behalf of kids battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriner Hospital for Children, and if he happens to win, he will do something few ever thought he would do, shave his mohawk!

