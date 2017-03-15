Rachel Maddow Revealed The First 2 Pages Of Donald Trump’s 2005 Tax Return

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Daily Beast contributor David Cay Johnston joined forces last night to reveal President Trump’s tax returns. As expected, people were anxiously awaiting the information since Trump has refused to show his returns because he’s in the middle of an audit.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t all that exciting. While the money paid to the government is questionably low, it’s still a tax return from 2005. So here’s the gist…

In 2005, Trump made roughly $150 million. and paid less than 4% in federal income tax…about $5.3 million. In addition, Trump paid $31 million in alternative minimum tax , which Trump wants to eliminate altogether.

Since the report aired, the White House has responded saying…