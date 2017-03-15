Teenager Thinks His Face Is Fat And He Has More Than One Chin After Getting Wisdom Teeth Removed!

Some of us know the absolutely horrendous feeling of getting our wisdom teeth removed. In no way, shape, or form is it a fun experience for the patient, but 9 times out of 10 it is an absolute treat for whoever has to drive that poor soul home.

We’ve seen “David After Dentist,”a kid who’s Dad turned his back on him and put his post dental surgery daze online in one of the most viral videos ever posted to YouTube.

Yesterday, a mother turned her back on her teenage son by filming him after a wisdom tooth extraction and posting the video to EllenTube. The poor guy thinks his face looks fat, thinks he has more than one chin, and confuses his tears of pain for drool!

It’s absolutely HILARIOUS, and we know he had a HUGE laugh after he regained consciousness, although he probably harbors a little resent for the video being available for the entire world to see!

Check it out below!