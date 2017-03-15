TLC to Headline I Love The 90’s Tour

By Radio.com Staff

TLC will headline this summer’s edition of the I Love 90’s Tour.

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! round out the bill.

TLC will perform their wealth of hits as well as music from their first new album in fifteen years. “We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” reads a prepared statement from the group. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

7/7 – Everett, WA The @ XFINITY Arena at Everett

7/8 – Abbotsford, BC, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

7/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/15 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

7/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/23 – Tucson, AZ @ AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

7/28 – Cedar Park, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

7/29 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

7/30 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

8/2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

8/4 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

8/5 – Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

8/6 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/8 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

8/10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

8/11 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Amphitheater

8/12 – Anderson, IN @ Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

8/25 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Fair

8/26 – Big Flats, NY @ Tag’s Summer Soundstage

8/27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

9/1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/3 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park

9/8 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/9 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

9/10 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

9/15 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

