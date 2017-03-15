Watch This Time Lapse Video Of 20 Inches Of Snow Piling Up In New York

These days, our many cameras allow us to capture some amazing things. How about this time lapse of a beautiful 20-inch snowfall in Upstate New York?

This week’s big winter storm back east has made a mess of spring break travel for millions, but thanks to videographer Ron Murphy – and a few well-placed cameras around his outside deck – here’s a really cool look at the snow piling up. Throw in a Gumby for scale and a few Christmas lights for effect, and it’s almost peaceful to watch – even as you know that same snow is fouling up roadways and flight schedules throughout the Northeast.

Want to know why kids never get tired of the idea of snow? Because this is how those of us who never grew all the way up see it. Too cool.