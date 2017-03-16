Amtrak Train Annihilates Platform Passengers With An Insane Amount Of Snow

Winter storm Stella has dropped a lot of snow in the state of New York. Some places have been hit harder than others getting over three feet of snow. While most people are hunkering down, others are braving the weather to get to work.

Luckily, Amtrak doesn’t seem to be affected by the massive amount of snow on the tracks. In fact, the train heading into the Rhinecliff, New York made the fresh snow powder look like fun! However, the train passengers awaiting its arrival might tell you a different story.

The train was coming in hot. No one on the platform moved. And just like a bus driving through a giant rain puddle…everyone in the snow plow path got obliterated!

The above video is a cool slow-mo version. Now, here’s what it looked like in real-time…

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fcraig.oleszewski%2Fvideos%2F10210994027101126%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>

Thanks to Craig Oleszewski for posting this video.